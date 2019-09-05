TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
SEARCH
64° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Phil Simms thinks Daniel Jones should be thrown into the fray

Former Giants quarterback Phil Simms watches training camp

Former Giants quarterback Phil Simms watches training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 1. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Phil Simms came away from the preseason so impressed by Daniel Jones that he thinks the rookie quarterback has to play in 2019. Whether the Giants feel that way remains unclear to him, however.

When it was suggested to him by co-host Christopher Russo during Simms’ weekly appearance on the “Simms and the Mad Dog” show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio channel on Thursday that Jones earned the right to see the field off his strong preseason performances – “The kid has to play,” Russo said, “he’s got to play half a season” – the former Giants quarterback-turned-broadcaster replied by saying: “You’re right.”

“We’re all going to know when the time is there for him to play,” Simms said. “And it’s going to be Eli Manning is maybe struggling, not doing something that we like, causes them to lose a game or two, the team’s not winning enough. Everybody’s going to come to the conclusion: ‘This could be the week, it’s coming soon.’ We’re going to know.”

But what if Manning doesn’t falter?

“You know, there is a chance he [Jones] might not get to play the whole year,” Simms said. “If the Giants think they can make the playoffs they’ll sacrifice the year to let Eli Manning be the quarterback.”

Manning will be the Giants’ starting quarterback Sunday against the Cowboys. Jones, the sixth overall pick in the draft, is expected to be the backup.

As for Jones’ play in the preseason, Simms said he was impressed by the rookie’s accuracy (29-for-34). He also said he wants to see Jones on the move; Jones did not do much in the way of running with the ball in the four preseason games to showcase his speed.

Most important, despite not facing many starting-caliber defensive players, Simms said Jones’ achievements were not phantom successes.

“I like what I see,” Simms said, “and what I see is real.”

Simms, like the rest of us, must now wait to see it in a real game.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge signs autographs before a game Yankees head to Boston in race for best record
Then-Vikings kicker Kaare Vedvik stands on the sideline More woes for Jets kicking game
New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson #22 participates Trumaine Johnson likely to play in opener
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have had recent NFL Week 1 picks: Bet against Jets, Giants
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 1969, file 50 years later, Mets need more luck vs. Cubs
Cannon Kingsley hits a backhand return against Thiago LI's Kingsley reaches quarterfinals of Open juniors
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search