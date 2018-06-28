Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo Thursday announced the arrest of William H. Jenkins, the brother of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins, on a charge of aggravated manslaughter in the death of Roosevelt Rene.

Rene’s body was found Monday in the Fair Lawn, New Jersey, home of Janoris Jenkins.

“The Bergen County prosecutor’s office received information that a deceased male had been found within a private home located at 14 Van Saun Place, Fair Lawn, N.J.,’’ Calo said in a statement. “An investigation revealed that William H. Jenkins Jr. was involved in a physical altercation with the victim, Roosevelt Rene, which resulted in Rene’s death. William H. Jenkins fled the area to Ontario County, New York. He was arrested on June 25, 2018, by the New York State Police on an unrelated matter and lodged in the Ontario County Jail at that time. As a result of the investigation, William H. Jenkins Jr., was charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter.’’

Calo also said Jenkins is in custody (in the Ontario County jail) and no court appearance has been scheduled.