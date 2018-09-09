Could anyone have envisioned a worse start to the game than the one the Giants and right tackle Ereck Flowers endured?

It’s unlikely. Flowers, in his first start at his new position, was flagged for two penalties on the first three snaps of the game, both of which nullified completed passes that could have jump-started the offense. On the first play he was beaten by Calais Campbell on an inside move and stuck his leg out to try to slow the pass rusher, which resulted in a tripping call. Two plays later, on second-and-17 from the 7, Manning scrambled and hit Evan Engram for a long gain across the 40 but Flowers was called for holding. Engram, who got up and celebrated his big play only to look back and see the flag, called it “gut-wrenching.”

“That was such a weird series,” LT Nate Solder said. “I guess that was a microcosm of how the whole game went."

Actually, it could have been a little worse. Flowers' hold began at the 1 and carried into the end zone. Had the penalty taken place inside the goal line it would have been a safety.

So the beginning was awful. How about the end?

That was probably just as wrenching. After using their timeouts and forcing a punt to get the ball back with under a minute remaining and a chance to take a few shots at a go-ahead touchdown, Kaelin Clay muffed the return and Jacksonville recovered it with 45 seconds remaining. An offense that feels like it can score every time it steps onto the field never had a chance to even do that.

Wait. Who muffed the punt?

Kaelin Clay. He was one of the players claimed off waivers by the Giants in the past week. Needless to say he did not make a strong first impression on his new team.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pat Shurmur said he would consider using Odell Beckham Jr. on punt returns. Was that a consideration on the final one? Or the one with 4:10 remaining?

Said Shurmur: “No.”

It would have been nice if the Giants had all three time outs during that final defensive stand, right?

Absolutely. Instead, they only had two remaining after burning one before the first snap of the second half. The radio in Eli Manning’s helmet malfunctioned and the Giants were slow in getting that first play called so they stopped the clock rather than take a delay penalty. “My helmet just died,” Manning said. “I had some problems in the first half. I got a new helmet the next play and it was much clearer with the communication.”

What happened on the Jaguars’ only offensive touchdown of the game?

It was a roll out by Blake Bortles from the 1 and Landon Collins was on a blitz from that side, then cut it short and was trailing RB T.J. Yeldon to the pylon. “One of the [defensive] backs has to scrape over to take the back,” Collins said of the short pass.

And on the Jaguars’ only defensive touchdown of the game?

Manning was pressured from the right side and had to step up in the pocket. “They had a pretty good fake blitz that put Ereck in a bind trying to block two guys,” Manning said of Flowers allowing the pass rush that threw off the angles of the play. After that, Abry Jones was able to reach up and tip the pass intended for Saquon Barkley in the air before it landed in the arms of Myles Jack. “We have to keep their hands down,” RG Patrick Omameh said of the responsibility of an offensive lineman when his man tips a pass like that. It was Omameh blocking Jones on the play.