Creating a preseason turnover on defense is usually a good way to make the team. The last two Giants to head down that path have had very different results, however.

Quincy Wilson, who had an interception Sunday against the Browns, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday as the Giants trimmed their active roster from 85 to 80 by the 4 p.m. deadline. The fifth-year safety injured his ankle in the game after his big play.

A week earlier linebacker TJ Brunson forced a fumble in a preseason game against the Jets. Later in that game he tore his ACL and was eventually placed on injured reserve.

The Giants made four other moves to get to the 80-man limit ahead of their joint practices and final preseason game against the Patriots this week. Long-snapper Carson Tinker's contract was terminated, DB Montre Hartage (shoulder) and TE Cole Hikutini (hip) were waived/injured, and TE Rysen John (ankle) was placed on injured reserve.

John’s injury is not expected to be season-ending, but because he was placed on IR before the final roster cuts he is ineligible to play for the Giants this year unless they waive him first and he goes unsigned by any other team for three weeks. That happened last year with John who hurt his hamstring in training camp then returned on the practice squad in October. John is tied for the team-lead with six receptions this preseason.

Notes & quotes: The two practices with the Patriots will be open to the public, which gives Giants fans one more opportunity to see the team train than they were given in New Jersey. Judge said the workouts will focus more on situational play as opposed to the joint practices with the Browns last week which focused on red zone and two-minute drills … Saquon Barkley will have his jersey retired by Whitehall High School in Coplay, Penn., on Sept. 10. Barkley wore number 21 during his time there when he ran for 3,642 career yards on 455 carries with 50 rushing TDs (he also had eight receiving TDs, one punt return TD, one kickoff TD, and one interception returned for a TD). He was named Mr. Pennsylvania Football in 2014.