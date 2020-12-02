DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar both were arrested and charged with armed robbery in Florida this spring.

The Giants immediately distanced themselves from Baker, their first-round pick just a year earlier. He was told not to attend the team’s virtual offseason meetings, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list once training camp started and eventually was released before the regular season began.

Dunbar was treated far differently by his team, the Seahawks.

"We felt like he deserved to be heard and have his opportunity and all of that," Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday. "It seems like it’s turned out well."

Dunbar wound up not being formally charged by the state’s attorney and was cleared from the incident in August. Baker was charged with four counts of armed robbery and was facing life in prison at that time, but he also was eventually exonerated too. The lawyer for the alleged victims was arrested for trying to extort money from Baker last month, and Florida dropped the charges against Baker.

"We’ve made the decision that we think is best for the program, and that’s really all I have to say about that," Joe Judge said after Baker’s legal issues ended.

As a free agent, Baker signed on the Chiefs’ practice squad, where he remains.

Dunbar is on injured reserve and will not play against the Giants on Sunday. He has 30 tackles and an interception in six games this season.

"We respected all of the steps along the way and asked [Dunbar] to do the same and he’s done a fantastic job of holding it up on his end," Carroll said. "I’m glad we gave him, if you want to look at it as a second chance or something. Guys deserve a second shot. Particularly in these circumstances."