Ray Perkins, former Giants and Alabama head coach, dies at 79

Four decades on, Ray Perkins rarely is recalled as a key figure in Giants history. But that he was.

He was not an iconic member of the Giants’ coaching pantheon, like Bill Parcells or Bill Belichick, but he hired both of them during his time as head coach from 1979 to 1982.

It also was during his term that Phil Simms, Lawrence Taylor and other key pieces of the team’s first two Super Bowl winners were drafted.

Perkins, who died on Wednesday at age 79 at his home in Alabama, most of all helped restore order to a franchise shaken by 15 years of ineptitude and losing culture.

The nadir was a loss to the Eagles in 1978 on a play recalled for Joe Pisarcik’s fumbled handoff to Larry Csonka and Herman Edwards’ game-winning return for a touchdown.

That debacle led to the hiring of George Young as general manager and Perkins as his first head coach. Three seasons later, in 1981, Perkins fashioned a 9-7 record and led the Giants to their first playoff berth since 1963.

He left after the strike-shortened 1982 season, only because his dream job suddenly had become available.

Paul "Bear" Bryant, the famed coach at Perkins’ alma mater, Alabama, had decided to retire and Perkins was offered a job he could not refuse.

So the Giants turned to Parcells, Perkins’ defensive coordinator, to replace him. Belichick became Parcells’ trusted lieutenant. Perkins also had hired another future NFL head coach, Romeo Crennel, to the staff.

Four seasons later, Parcells, Belichick, Crennel, Simms and Taylor helped the Giants win Super Bowl XXI.

Perkins was born in Petal, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 1941 — the day before the Japanese attack on U.S. forces in Pearl Harbor. He was a star receiver at Alabama in the mid-1960s and later spent five seasons with the Colts, including on the Super Bowl V-winning team.

His 68-yard touchdown reception from Johnny Unitas was a key play in the Colts’ 27-17 AFC Championship Game victory over the Raiders in 1971.

But it was as a coach that Perkins made his greatest mark, starting as an assistant with the Patriots and Chargers before Young turned to him in 1979.

Perkins struggled to live up to Bryant’s legacy at Alabama despite a record of 32-15-1 and left after four seasons for the NFL’s Buccaneers, whom he coached to four losing seasons in the late 1980s.

After returning in 1992 to college coaching for one season at Arkansas State, where he went 2-9, Perkins served as offensive coordinator for Parcells’ Patriots from 1993 to 1996, reaching the Super Bowl in the last of those seasons.

His last NFL job was as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator in 1997.

Perkins, who during his career was known for an intense persona, reportedly had suffered from heart problems in recent years.

"Ray Perkins was a great friend and an outstanding football coach who served The University of Alabama with true class and integrity," Alabama coach Nick Saban said in a statement Wednesday. "Coach Perkins was a great leader who had a tremendous impact on the game of football at all levels."

In an interview with Newsday early in his one season at Arkansas State, Perkins spoke of a new sense of calm and perspective and boasted over his third lunchtime iced tea that he was in no hurry to get back to the office.

"People say I’m just using this as a steppingstone stopover to bigger and better things," he said. "But think about it. I’ve already been to bigger and better things."

One of those things was the Giants.

Over lunch that day in 1992 Perkins said of New York, "I’ve never been in such a negative place in my life."

But he also said he cherished that 1981 season, and added, "George Young is one of the best football people I’ve known. I still think of him often."