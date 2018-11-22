Giants, Saquon Barkley get second look at Eagles 

Mission: Impossible.

That’s what Eagles coach Doug Pederson said it’s like trying to tackle Saquon Barkley. And he and his team should know. They’re the first ones to get a second crack at the running back as he plows through his first NFL schedule.

“This kid is a special player, a special talent,” Pederson said. “I just remember going back and watching our game from last time. He was just hard to bring down. You have to make a point of emphasis of it. You’ve got to tackle. He’s such a big, powerful guy that has breakaway speed, sometimes it’s impossible.”

That he’s gotten better since the first meeting with the Eagles – in which he gained 130 yards on 13 carries and caught nine passes for another 99 yards in a 34-13 Giants loss – is almost hard for the featherheads to fathom. But that’s exactly what has happened.

Barkley has developed a reputation as a devourer of film from all the great running backs past and present. And now this week, for the first time, he gets to learn by watching himself. Facing an opponent a month and a half after playing against it, Barkley undoubtedly will glean a few ideas, make a few corrections, and improve a few moves from his performance in Week 6.

Will that help?

“Yeah,” coach Pat Shurmur said without hesitation. “That’s the tactics of the game, certainly.”

Barkley already has shown himself to be open to adjustments. At the urging of the coaching staff, the 6-foot, 233-pounder has become a more dangerous ballcarrier by changing his tempo in the backfield, getting to the line of scrimmage and the point of contact sooner, and attacking defenders rather than trying to outmaneuver them.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There are still plenty of times when he can bounce a run outside and make something special happen, but the Giants are tickled by Barkley’s production in the past two weeks.

“When you see a player of Saquon’s caliber, the dirty runs, and he embraces it, that’s another part of his personality that’s outstanding because he’s coachable,” Shurmur said. “People that thought that was the right thing to do told him to do it, and he did it. That’s awesome. You don’t always see that from great, high-caliber, high-quality players, so that’s another box we can check on him.”

It earned Barkley the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award for his game against the Bucs, in which he ran for 142 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Whether this is all a good thing for Barkley, his development, or the future of the Giants’ offense remains to be seen. The Giants drafted him because, they insisted, he was more than just a running back. That’s something he showed early in the season. To now use him like nothing but a running back seems like it could be a misallocation of talent. He had a season-low three passes thrown in his direction last week and a long run of 28 yards, which he had eclipsed in five of his first nine games.

But the Giants aren’t bothered by it. When Barkley came off the field following his early 5-yard touchdown run on Sunday, a sideline microphone picked up Shurmur cheering him on: “You’re running like an NFL running back now. Isn’t this fun? If you hit it, they can’t stop you!”

On Sunday it’ll be the Eagles’ mission – should they choose to accept it – to try.

Notes & quotes: Thursday’s Cowboys win over Washington helped keep the door to a Giants playoff run cracked open. The result left the two teams tied for first place in the NFC East with 6-5 records. If the Giants beat the Eagles on Sunday, they will be two games out of first place with five games to play, as will the Eagles ... DL Kerry Wynn (concussion) was the only Giant on the injury report. He did not practice Thursday.