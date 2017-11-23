Redskins shut down offensively challenged Giants

LANDOVER, Md. — The Giants played 14 previous games on Thanksgiving Day, the first 11 before 1939. Perhaps it was in homage to that long-ago tradition that they played the kind of offensive football Thursday night that would have been recognizable to those pre-war audiences.

That’s not entirely fair. The Giants haven’t scored an offensive touchdown on Thanksgiving since 1938, when Ed Danowski hit Dale Burnett, so maybe this was more a continuation of present-day holiday blues.

Not that it matters much. The Giants’ inability to move the ball doomed them in a 20-10 loss to Washington at FedEx Field. Eli Manning threw for only 113 yards and was sacked four times. The final takedown came on a fourth-and-3 with 2:19 left and the Giants trailing 17-10. Manning was intercepted by Kendall Fuller with 1:08 left.

Thus ended the Giants’ second one-game winning streak of the season as they fell to 2-9, securing a losing season for the fourth time in the past five years. Washington is 5-6.

Kirk Cousins threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Josh Doctson with 3:31 left to give Washington its 17-10 lead. The drive would have been stopped near midfield on a third-down sack, but Ross Cockrell was flagged for holding to give Washington an automatic first down. Cockrell also was in coverage against Jamison Crowder when he caught a 17-yard pass on third-and-6 two plays before the touchdown.

With the Giants’ offense sputtering, it was up to the defense to find a way to score. Janoris Jenkins took care of that. The cornerback grabbed a tipped pass and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown to tie the score at 10 with 2:52 left in the third quarter. Cousins’ pass for Byron Marshall was a bit high, and the running back batted it in the air before Jenkins picked it off. It was his seventh career score on a return and his second this season.

There wasn’t a lot of scoring from either team in the first half, but what little there was came tied to a very long and very short Giants drive.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Giants were the first to reach the scoreboard on a possession that started with a first-and-20 at the 18 after a pair of penalties. They converted a third-and-14 from the 24 with a 19-yard completion to Roger Lewis Jr., converted a third-and-2 from the Washington 35 on a 5-yard run by Wayne Gallman and converted a fourth-and-1 from the 21 when fullback Shane Smith drove linebacker Zach Brown backward and Orleans Darkwa gained 2 yards.

On third-and-3 from the 12, though, the Giants ran out of conversions. Manning floated a screen pass to a wide-open Shane Vereen that went off the running back’s fingertips and fell for an incompletion. The Giants had to settle for a 30-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas and a 3-0 lead with 4:00 left in the second quarter. The grinding drive covered 60 yards in 16 plays in 8:29.

The Giants forced Washington to punt on the ensuing possession, and the Giants had the ball at their own 3 with 1:30 remaining. This time, when a lengthy possession was needed even more, the Giants did not have one in them. They ran the ball twice for a total of 3 yards — each carry punctuated by a Washington timeout — and Manning threw an incompletion for Tavarres King before the Giants punted the ball back to Washington. They ran only 26 seconds off the clock.

That left Washington with enough time to tie the score. On the first play, a 37-yard penalty on Cockrell for pass interference against Doctson brought the ball to the 11. Four plays later, Washington kicked a 28-yard field goal with 13 seconds left in the half to tie it at 3.

Washington scored the game’s first touchdown — the first against the Giants in more than a game and a half — when Cousins scrambled and found Crowder on a 15-yard pass with 6:32 left in the third to make it 10-3. Crowder had a 33-yard reception earlier in the drive to bring the ball to the 7.

Notes & quotes: WR Sterling Shepard missed a second straight game because of a migraine that appeared last weekend. He made the trip with the Giants and was listed as questionable . . . Eli Apple was inactive for the second week in a row. He missed practices last week when his mother underwent surgery, but Ben McAdoo had said this would be a normal week for the second-year cornerback. The Giants said Thursday’s inactivity was a coaching decision . . . Jon Halapio and Chad Wheeler started on the right side of the offensive line for the Giants. It was Halapio’s first NFL start and Wheeler’s second . . . Also inactive for the Giants were LB B.J. Goodson, G D.J. Fluker, OL Justin Pugh, QB Davis Webb and LB Calvin Munson . . . LB Curtis Grant was carted off the field with a right knee injury and LB Deontae Skinner left in the first half with a hamstring injury.