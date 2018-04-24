TODAY'S PAPER
Report: Giants looking to trade Ereck Flowers

New York Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers talks

New York Giants offensive tackle Ereck Flowers talks to reporters during minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock
Ereck Flowers has been a no-show throughout the Giants’ offseason training program, a status which may soon become permanent.

The NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the Giants have been exploring trade options for their first-round pick in 2015 who started three seasons at left tackle but was bumped to the right side by the signing of Nate Solder in free agency.

“He’s not here, so there’s not really much to say,” head coach Pat Shurmur said when asked about Flowers. “We understand that this is a program that is voluntary. I tend to believe it is very necessary, but he’s not here. So, when he is here, we will start to talk about him.”

