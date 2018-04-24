Report: Giants looking to trade Ereck Flowers

Ereck Flowers has been a no-show throughout the Giants’ offseason training program, a status which may soon become permanent.

The NFL Network reported on Tuesday that the Giants have been exploring trade options for their first-round pick in 2015 who started three seasons at left tackle but was bumped to the right side by the signing of Nate Solder in free agency.

“He’s not here, so there’s not really much to say,” head coach Pat Shurmur said when asked about Flowers. “We understand that this is a program that is voluntary. I tend to believe it is very necessary, but he’s not here. So, when he is here, we will start to talk about him.”