Ben McAdoo believes he failed receiver Odell Beckham Jr., one of his key players during nearly four seasons as the Giants’ offensive coordinator and head coach.

In an interview with NBC’s Peter King to be published on Monday, McAdoo is quoted as saying, “I needed to be better for him personally, as a coordinator and head coach. I was too busy trying to scheme ways to get him the ball, especially early in my time in New York, that I didn’t step back and see the big picture the way I should have.”

McAdoo’s interview with King was not the only one he granted this week after staying largely out of the public eye since being fired on Dec. 4, four games short of completing his second season as head coach.

In an interview with the New York Post published online Thursday, McAdoo predicted the Giants would win the NFC East after they “made a lot of the moves I wanted to make.”

Part of McAdoo’s rationale, which stirred up Eagles fans, was this line about the defending Super Bowl champs: “I think Philly, how much success has Philly had? I think they’re gonna have a hard time handling success.”

McAdoo approved of the Giants’ strategy of sticking with Eli Manning at quarterback and drafting running back Saquon Barkley with the second overall pick.

"I wouldn’t have stood on the table to draft any quarterback No. 2 either,” he said.

McAdoo expressed concerned about the throwing mechanics of the Jets’ Sam Darnold, who was drafted third overall. McAdoo rated Darnold third in the quarterback class behind Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, both of whom were drafted after Darnold.

As for the revamped offensive line, McAdoo said he agreed with the need to add high-priced free agent left tackle Nate Solder, even though, he said, “I don’t think he’s a very good player.”

As for Ereck Flowers’ chances of improving by moving to right tackle, he said, “He can’t bend. You got to be able to bend. You can run around him on that side just like you can on the other side, Eli just gets to see it, which may help Eli. It’s not the blind side, it’s in his vision, so if he’s comfortable with what’s going on over on the left side, it can help him move in the pocket a little bit better.”

McAdoo suggested the Giants sign Beckham to a new contract, saying, “I love him. He’s a competitor, he’s a fiery, tough, loves playing, loves his teammates. They’re not gonna let him out of there. They’ll find a way to get it done. It makes too much sense to get it done.’’