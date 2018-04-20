TODAY'S PAPER
Giants acquire punter Riley Dixon from Denver for conditional 2019 draft pick, source confirms

The Giants had interest in Marquette King, but the Broncos’ offer was beyond Big Blue’s budget.

Broncos punter Riley Dixon takes part in drills

Broncos punter Riley Dixon takes part in drills at training camp on July 29, 2017, in Englewood, Colo. Photo Credit: AP / David Zalubowski

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The Giants acquired punter Riley Dixon from Denver in a trade on Friday, offering a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft in exchange, a source confirmed. NFL Network first reported the transaction.

Dixon will likely replace Brad Wing, released by the Giants earlier this offseason after he finished last in the NFL in net yardage in 2017. Dixon was not markedly better — his net average was 40.2 yards in 2017 compared to Wing’s 37.5 — but he comes cheaper with two years remaining on his rookie contract and was more consistent than Wing, whose miscues were in several costly situations.

Dixon was available after Denver upgraded its punting situation with the signing of Marquette King earlier this offseason. The Giants had interest in King, too, after he was released by the Raiders, but Denver’s offer of a three-year, $6-million contract was beyond their budget.

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

