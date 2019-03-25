PHOENIX – Steve Tisch was one of the few NFL owners on the first day of the league meetings to speak publicly about the charges of soliciting prostitution against Robert Kraft. The Patriots’ owner is a close friend of Tisch’s and issued a statement of apology on Saturday.

“I think what Robert said yesterday very publicly, I think it came from his heart,” Tisch said. “I think he was really addressing his family, his team, his players, his friends and Patriots fans. And, I think, in some ways, 31 other team owners. It’s probably very, very tough for him to make those statements.”

Tisch’s relationship with Kraft may have led to his addressing a topic that not many with the league want to talk about. Asked about Kraft’s legal troubles, Tisch’s co-owner, John Mara, said: “What good could possibly come out of commenting on that?”

After Tisch finished his statement, Mara teased him a bit, saying, “I guess you didn’t take my lead on the no-comment.”