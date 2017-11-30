Players generally describe an NFL season as a roller coaster. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie describes this year as a freefall. He said it’s been a season of “downs and downs.”

“I can’t even call it ups and downs, it’s just been a whole lot of downs,” he said. “A lot of injuries, a lot of role changes. Nothing can surprise me at this point.”

Not even the benching of Eli Manning.

“That’s out of my control, man,” he said. “I only focus on what I can control.”

Right now, that’s learning the names of his new teammates. The Giants have added seven new defensive players to their roster in the past four weeks, four in the last week.

“That’s the crazy part,” Rodgers-Cromartie said. “You generally don’t see that many new faces like that. The season is long and there are guys coming in, but they’re coming in from everywhere so all you can do is just worry about yourself at this point as far as just going out there and trying to finish.”

It was suggested that Rodgers-Cromartie perhaps ask the equipment staff for a wristband with all of the names of his new teammates printed on it for reference during the game.

“That’ll change every week too, so it don’t matter, man,” he said. “It’s been a tough one. It’s tough.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rodgers-Cromartie has played nine other NFL seasons and been to a pair of Super Bowls. He was also on some losing teams, including a 4-win season with the Eagles. This year, though?

“This is definitely one of the lower seasons,” he said. “Only winning two games so far. All you can do is just keep going and see how it pans out week 17.”

And beyond that. Rodgers-Cromartie was asked if the strain of losing this season will have any effect on how much longer he wants to play professional football. He has one year left on his contract with the Giants and is 31 years old. Could this misery force him out?

Not on his terms, he said.

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” he said. “Not at all. I’m not worried about that part. I’ll let that part fall where it falls.”