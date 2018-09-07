There’s a pretty significant difference coming into your first NFL season having been drafted second overall compared with, say, 69th.

If you’re the latter, your name isn’t plastered over back pages, or debated hour after hour on sports radio. No one acts like you hold the fate of the franchise in your hands. And if you’re B.J. Hill who the Giants picked 69th, you don’t necessarily go to the supermarket and see kids wearing your name on their backs.

But when the clock strikes 1 p.m. on Sunday, absolutely none of that will matter. Because whether you’re Saquon Barkley, or B.J. Hill, or Lorenzo Carter, or Will Hernandez – the rookie foursome could potentially all start against the Jaguars Week 1 – this holds true: It is Day 1, and Day 1 is huge for everybody.

“I think the big thing is to just try to keep them calm,” coach Pat Shurmur said after practice Friday. “Their emotions – because it’ll be the first time in the shiny pants, the game uniforms, on a Sunday, for real, I’m sure their emotions will run. But most of these guys have played in front of large crowds before, in big games so they’ll just lean on those experiences and we’ll help them do it.”

There are wrinkles to that, though. As the second overall pick, Barkley is sure to have heaps of pressure put on his shoulders. But the Jaguars, as well as a few other circumstances, create challenges for the other three, too.

Carter, at outside linebacker, will be at least partially responsible for filling the void left by Olivier Vernon (high ankle sprain), who was officially ruled out for Sunday. Hill has to contain the best rushing offense in the league last year, and Hernandez, at left guard, will have to go up against a top-rated interior defensive line – guys such as Calais Campbell – and a team that last year deployed a four-man rush more than any other in the NFL.

“We’ve got our hands full on Sunday,” offensive line coach Hal Hunter said. “They’ve got four defensive lineman that can start for anybody on the NFL – they’re really, really good. And they put pressure on the quarterback with four guys and that means you’re dropping seven guys in coverage so it’s like throwing it into a parking lot after a game. There are people everywhere. If you don’t want to open up their passing game, you’ve got to make them add a fifth guy, add a sixth guy – go from zone coverage to man coverage. If they rush four guys, you’ve got to protect longer to give guys a chance to get open on the routes.”

It’s a tall task for everyone involved. Sure, there are nerves, Hill said, and a whole lot of excitement, added Carter. But that’s what being a rookie playing in your first game is all about.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s going to be crazy,” Hill said. “I’m just excited to get out there and just compete. They have a good run offense and we’ve got a pretty darn good run defense. I’m excited to battle them.”

Notes: Though Vernon is out, Shurmur said he’s making “good progress” but would not say when he expected him to return. ILB Tae Davis (hamstring) was also ruled out for Sunday.

With Tom Rock