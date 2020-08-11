TODAY'S PAPER
Giants' deal with Ross Cockrell falls through, source says

Alshon Jeffery of the Philadelphia Eagles hauls a touchdown reception in the first quarter against Ross Cockrell of the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 17, 2017. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Scratch another potential starting cornerback for the Giants off the list.

The expected deal between the team and veteran Ross Cockrell fell through, a source told Newsday. Cockrell had visited the team on Saturday and had begun the protocols to clear the COVID-19 testing, but the contract at the end of that process never materialized.

“Couldn’t come to an agreement,” the source said.

It leaves the Giants once again without a clear candidate to claim the starting cornerback job opposite free agent acquisition James Bradberry. That spot initially was thought to belong to second-year player DeAndre Baker, but he is facing four felony armed robbery charges and the potential of life in prison in Florida. Baker is on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Sam Beal was the next potential starter, but he opted out of the season due to concerns about the coronavirus.

That left the Giants looking for an experienced player, and Cockrell seemed to fill that hole. He’d played with the Giants in 2017 and is coming off a solid season with the Panthers in 2019.

Now the Giants are left with a young, unproven crop of players for the important task, a list that includes Corey Ballentine, Grant Haley, Montre Hartage, Darnay Holmes, Chris Williamson and Julian Love.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

