The Giants may have found a veteran cornerback to compete for the starting job with two young candidates no longer in the picture.

Ross Cockrell, who played for the Giants in 2017, is expected to sign with the team once he passes his COVID-19 screening and physical in the coming days, a source confirmed to Newsday. Cockrell visited with the team on Saturday.

Cockrell not only has familiarity with the Giants from his one season in New York, but also with the one starting cornerback the Giants currently are counting on. He spent the last two seasons as James Bradberry's teammate with the Panthers. Bradberry signed with the Giants as a free agent this offseason.

The Giants needed an experienced player to contend for the job opposite Bradberry. They were counting on second-year player DeAndre Baker to fill that role, but he is on the commissioner’s exempt list as he faces four felony armed robbery charges in Florida. Third-year player Sam Beal was believed to be a strong candidate, but he opted out due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Cockrell missed the 2018 season with a fractured leg but returned in 2019 to record 54 solo tackles, and intercepted two passes. He had 37 tackles and three interceptions in 2017 with the Giants.

Besides the likely addition of Cockrell, the Giants also will consider Corey Ballentine, Grant Haley, Montre Hartage, Darnay Holmes, Chris Williamson and Julian Love for the position.