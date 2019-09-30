Rookie linebacker Ryan Connelly tore his right ACL in Sunday’s game against Washington and will miss the rest of the season, the Giants announced on Monday. An MRI confirmed the initial diagnosis of the tear and he will require surgery.

“It’s unfortunate, but he’s got a real bright future and he’ll come back from this,” coach Pat Shurmur said. “He was doing a lot of really good things for us. He’s a young player and part of being a pro sometimes is coming back from injury and if he approaches this the way he’s approached playing the game he’ll be back at full strength soon.”

The injury leaves the Giants somewhat shorthanded at inside linebacker. Veteran starter Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) both missed Sunday’s game. Shurmur said they are “much closer” to playing this week than they were last week. The only two healthy players at the position are David Mayo and Nate Stupar.

The Giants may add a linebacker – rookie Josiah Tauaefa is on the practice squad and a possibility – if Ogletree and Davis are unable to play Sunday against the Vikings. They’re likely to make a number of roster moves this week anyway, one of which almost certainly will be activating wide receiver Golden Tate from the roster exemption they get for one week as he returns from a four-game suspension.

Giant steps

After he scored his first career touchdown on an interception return on Sunday, Jabrill Peppers tried to celebrate by leaping into the stands at MetLife Stadium. He didn’t quite make it all the way up the wall. “I was a little tired,” the safety said on Monday. “It looked a little better on film than I thought it would, though. It didn’t look as bad as I thought.” Peppers said if gets another touchdown in a home game, he’ll try to scale the wall again. “I’m definitely going to try to make it all the way up next time,” he said … Peppers dismissed his postgame altercation with Washington safety Landon Collins as “just football” and said that sometimes “things get heated and chippy.” He did not provide details of what was said between the two safeties … LB Lorenzo Carter missed snaps on Sunday with a neck injury, but Shurmur said the Giants are treating it as “game soreness” and are not concerned.