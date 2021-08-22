CLEVELAND — Joe Judge put a For Sale sign on backup kicker Ryan Santoso Sunday.

The Giants didn’t have much of an opportunity to showcase Santoso — they have not attempted a field goal this preseason — so the head coach gave an unsolicited pitch that essentially welcomed any and all offers from teams that might be looking for a reliable player at the position.

"This guy has had a tremendous camp for us," Judge said, taking a hard sell approach. "We’re happy we have Graham [Gano]. Graham is a phenomenal kicker, but if we didn’t have Graham, he would be our kicker. I have a lot of faith in him . . . This guy deserves to be on the field and he deserves to be one of the 32 [kickers in the league]. He has that kind of ability."

As for potential buyers, the Giants may be visiting one this week.

They are scheduled to work two joint practices with the Patriots that will serve plenty of roles for both squads but could also be a de facto tryout for Santoso. The Patriots will get a chance to see him kick in practices in person, something teams trading for players rarely are afforded.

With the Patriots looking for help at the position and Judge’s evaluation carrying plenty of weight with them (he served as their special teams coordinator before becoming head coach of the Giants), it’s not absurd to imagine Santoso practicing in a Giants uniform on Wednesday then lining up in a Patriots jersey following a swap on Thursday.

Santoso spent last season on the Giants’ practice squad. The closest he came to regular season action was when Gano tested positive for COVID-19 during the bye week, but Gano was able to return in time for the next game. Santoso also has a background as a punter, making him more valuable in a pinch. At 6-5 and 258 pounds, the joke on the Giants is that he can also play linebacker or tight end if he has to.

Of course, those are only jokes until it actually happens.

As for Santoso not attempting any field goals despite handling all of the kicking through the first two preseason games, Judge said the Giants have tried. They could have at least given him a chance at another extra point on Sunday but went for two points after a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The failed attempt left them trailing 14-13.

"There is no overtime in preseason and we didn’t want to come out of here kissing our sister, so we just went ahead and went for two," Judge said.

Ironically, had they kicked the extra point and held the Browns to a field goal on the ensuing possession as they did, they might have had a chance to send Santoso out to tie the score at 17 in the closing minute of the game instead of chucking a do-or-die pass from midfield.

Instead, any team that wants to know about Santoso will just have to take Judge’s word on him.