Safety Rolle gets chance at nickel back

Antrel Rolle said he would be playing nickel back for the Giants. But Monday night was the first time he had the chance to do it.

The safety lined up over the Jets' slot receiver on passing downs when the Giants brought an extra defensive back onto the field. Deon Grant replaced Rolle at safety in that package.

"It's going to take a little while for me to find my comfort zone, but for the first debut in a while, I thought it was pretty solid," Rolle said.

Rolle, who was a first-round cornerback with the Cardinals, looked fine in the new spot.

"I just tried to make sure I was on the same page with my defense and making sure I knew all my key assignments and adjustments," he said.

Jernigan on the outs?

The Giants will be without their first- and second-round draft picks when the season starts because of injuries. They might be without their third-rounder too, even though he's completely healthy.

Jerrel Jernigan, who has been trying to win the job of punt returner, muffed three of them Monday night and fumbled a fourth. He said one was lost in the lights but the other two were his fault.

"I'm always concerned about losing my job," Jernigan said. "This is the NFL. Coaches are going to do what they have to do."

It sounds as though they might. Tom Coughlin has been reluctant to use Domenik Hixon as he returns from knee surgery. "Obviously,'' Coughlin said, "we're going to have to rethink that."

Giant steps

Justin Tuck returned in time to play after spending the weekend in Alabama for his grandfather's funeral. He left with a burner early in the third quarter but said he will be fine . . . Ahmad Bradshaw, originally listed as inactive with a sore back, came in to play in the second quarter. He had three carries for 5 yards and caught a 29-yard screen.