Being injured on the sideline may be hurting Sam Beal’s chances of carving out a role in the Giants defense, but it is apparently not diminishing his confidence.

The second-year cornerback who missed all of last season in injured reserve with a shoulder injury and has yet to play in a preseason game this summer because of a hamstring injury was asked on Sunday what his best on-field asset is.

“Can’t name it," he said. "I have too many of them. My best ability is just being me. An athlete.”

His inability to show that to the Giants, though, may be his biggest deficiency. The Giants used a third-round supplemental pick on him last year, so they have a lot invested in Beal. So far they have gotten very little in return. He participated in individual drills on Sunday, but it’s unclear if he can be ready to appear in the preseason finale on Thursday.

“It would be good for him to play if he’s healthy enough,” Pat Shurmur said. “But we don’t want to put him out there too soon.”

For Beal, it can’t be soon enough. He began training camp projected to fight for a starting job in the secondary and now must rely on his reputation and college film to make the roster. He said standing on the side while the team practices, something he’s been doing for most of his career with the Giants, is akin to “watching recess” in school.

As for the possibility of missing another season due to injury, Beal said that simply won’t happen.

“I’m not going back on IR," Beal said. "I’ll be good before I go back there.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the meantime, he keeps working to finally get the opportunity to show why the Giants selected him in the first place.

Notes & quotes: S Michael Thomas, who has known Andrew Luck since they were high school rivals in Texas and then teammates at Stanford, said he was not shocked by the former Colts quarterback’s decision to retire this weekend. “Hearing it in training camp is a surprise,” Thomas said of the timing, “but at the same time me knowing him as a personal friend, it’s not that big of a surprise. It’s in his best interest . . . I support him. He had a great ride and if that’s the decision he makes it’s probably for a good reason.” . . . LB Alec Ogletree (calf) participated in individual drills and a handful of team reps on Sunday after missing two weeks of action . . . WR Golden Tate (concussion) practiced with a yellow non-contact jersey.