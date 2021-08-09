Sam Beal said his decision to opt out last year was a "personal" one, but admitted his arrest on gun charges in June 2020 in Ohio played a factor in his skipping the season when players were given that option due to the pandemic.

"There were a lot of factors involved," Beal said on Monday, his first public comments since he returned to the team for the start of training camp and since he pled guilty to the two charges this past June. He was placed on probation as part of the plea arrangement.

That legal blemish further clouds a tenure with the Giants that has been less than impressive. Selected with a third-round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft, Beal has played just six games for the Giants due to injury and his opt out. The odds may be against him to make this year's roster, and even if he does he could face discipline from the league over the criminal charges.

Still, Beal said he remains as confident in himself and his abilities as he was when he first arrived as a rookie.

"When you play DB you should never lose your confidence," Beal said. "I just want to be part of this team."

Notes & quotes: Saquon Barkley was not the only player to return from injury Monday. LB Oshane Ximines, who missed most of last season with a torn rotator cuff and began camp on PUP, was cleared to practice and did individual drills. He joked about his return being overshadowed by Barkley’s. "I don’t know who that guy was," Ximines said. "Forget that kid!" … WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) did not participate in practice but was on the field catching passes from quarterbacks at times. He did not run any routes and is likely still a week or more away from a return to work with the team.