TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants' Sam Beal: Arrest played part in sitting out 2020 season

Sam Beal #34, New York Giants cornerback, works

Sam Beal #34, New York Giants cornerback, works on drills during a day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Credit: James Escher

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Sam Beal said his decision to opt out last year was a "personal" one, but admitted his arrest on gun charges in June 2020 in Ohio played a factor in his skipping the season when players were given that option due to the pandemic.

"There were a lot of factors involved," Beal said on Monday, his first public comments since he returned to the team for the start of training camp and since he pled guilty to the two charges this past June. He was placed on probation as part of the plea arrangement.

That legal blemish further clouds a tenure with the Giants that has been less than impressive. Selected with a third-round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft, Beal has played just six games for the Giants due to injury and his opt out. The odds may be against him to make this year's roster, and even if he does he could face discipline from the league over the criminal charges.

Still, Beal said he remains as confident in himself and his abilities as he was when he first arrived as a rookie.

"When you play DB you should never lose your confidence," Beal said. "I just want to be part of this team."

Notes & quotes: Saquon Barkley was not the only player to return from injury Monday. LB Oshane Ximines, who missed most of last season with a torn rotator cuff and began camp on PUP, was cleared to practice and did individual drills. He joked about his return being overshadowed by Barkley’s. "I don’t know who that guy was," Ximines said. "Forget that kid!" … WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) did not participate in practice but was on the field catching passes from quarterbacks at times. He did not run any routes and is likely still a week or more away from a return to work with the team.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Olympic silver medalist Andrew Capobianco, from Wantagh, greeting
Silver medalist diver Capobianco gets boisterous LI welcome
Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks against
Thibs encourages Quickley to shoot more — so he does
Giants running back was activated for his first
Saquon Barkley on his first day of practice
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres reacts holding his
Gleyber Torres lands on 10-day injured list with sprained thumb
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley makes
Saquon Barkley happy to be back on the field for Giants
Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin reacts to a puck
Rangers sign Igor Shesterkin to a four-year deal
Didn’t find what you were looking for?