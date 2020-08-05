Sam Beal was supposed to be one of the possibilities to replace DeAndre Baker at starting cornerback this season. Now the Giants have to replace Beal.

The third-year corner became the third Giants player to opt out of the upcoming season because of concerns about the coronavirus, according to the league’s transaction wire.

Beal, selected in the 2018 supplemental draft, was entering his third NFL season but had played in just six games because of various injuries. With Baker on the commissioner’s exempt list and facing eight felony charges in Florida, the Giants were hoping Beal might be able to step in as a starter opposite free-agent pickup James Bradberry. Now that job will be up for grabs among Corey Ballentine, Grant Haley and Montre Hartage, 2020 draft choices Darnay Holmes (fourth round) and Chris Williamson (seventh),and perhaps second-year pro Julian Love.

The Giants could also add a veteran free agent at the position, but that will require nearly a week of COVID-19 testing and quarantine before any such player can be on the field with the Giants.

NFL players have until 4 p.m. on Thursday to opt out of the season. Beal is the third Giant to take advantage of that option, following left tackle Nate Solder and wide receiver Da’Mari Scott.

Linebacker Josiah Tauaefa was activated off the reserve/COVID list one day after he was placed on it.