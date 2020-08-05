TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Evening
SEARCH
81° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Cornerback Sam Beal third Giant to opt out of 2020 season

Giants defensive back Sam Beal signals to the

Giants defensive back Sam Beal signals to the defense during a drill against the offense during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 25, 2019. Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Sam Beal was supposed to be one of the possibilities to replace DeAndre Baker at starting cornerback this season. Now the Giants have to replace Beal.

The third-year corner became the third Giants player to opt out of the upcoming season because of concerns about the coronavirus, according to the league’s transaction wire.

Beal, selected in the 2018 supplemental draft, was entering his third NFL season but had played in just six games because of various injuries. With Baker on the commissioner’s exempt list and facing eight felony charges in Florida, the Giants were hoping Beal might be able to step in as a starter opposite free-agent pickup James Bradberry. Now that job will be up for grabs among Corey Ballentine, Grant Haley and Montre Hartage, 2020 draft choices Darnay Holmes (fourth round) and Chris Williamson (seventh),and perhaps second-year pro Julian Love.

The Giants could also add a veteran free agent at the position, but that will require nearly a week of COVID-19 testing and quarantine before any such player can be on the field with the Giants.

NFL players have until 4 p.m. on Thursday to opt out of the season. Beal is the third Giant to take advantage of that option, following left tackle Nate Solder and wide receiver Da’Mari Scott.

Linebacker Josiah Tauaefa was activated off the reserve/COVID list one day after he was placed on it.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky makes a save Islanders fail to finish off Panthers in Game 3 loss
Jets head coach Adam Gase looks on during Glauber: Overhauled offense presents challenge for Gase
Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams addresses the crowd Down two defensive starters, Jets have time to adjust
The Islanders' Jean-Gabriel Pageau, left, and Anthony Beauvillier Beauvillier continues to produce for Islanders
Panthers right wing Brett Connolly checks Islanders defenseman Best: Silly penalties cost Isles in Game 3 loss
Quarterback Daniel Jones at Giants training camp on Training camp is slow motion in progress for Giants
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search