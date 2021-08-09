TODAY'S PAPER
Saquon Barkley to be activated off PUP list today, source confirms

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley watches

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley watches his team during drills at the Back Together Saturday Event, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Eddie Moraes Stadium, Newark, New Jersey. Credit: George A Faella

By Tom Rock
Since he tore the ACL in his right knee last September, Saquon Barkley has served the Giants in roles as varied as cheerleader, motivational speaker, classroom instructor and conditioning participant. On Monday, he will return to the job that suits him best: football player.

Barkley will be removed from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday and become eligible to participate in the team’s afternoon practice, a source confirmed to Newsday. He is not expected to jump right in and start taking the bulk of the reps at running back, and the team remains abundantly cautious about his return to full action.

Still, this is a significant step in his return. Until this clearance, he was only able to work with the medical staff on the side while the rest of the team went through its training camp practices. Starting Monday, he’ll be on the same field with them, in the same huddles with them, and perform the same drills as them.

Joe Judge had maintained that Barkley’s return would be a medical decision.

"In terms of the timetable, I say it all the time to you guys, I’m just being flat out honest, I’m not a doctor," he said late last week. "I let the medical team do that and when they tell me a guy is good to go and put him on the field, I know he’s good to go … In terms of a player like Saquon and a timetable coming back, he’s making daily progress. I know it sounds like a broken record, but that’s important for us to see coming off an injury like this. You want to make sure that it’s not push forward and take a step back."

Monday will be a push forward.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

