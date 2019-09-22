Saquon Barkley had to be helped off the Giants sideline and into the locker room late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bucs after suffering what appeared to be a significant right ankle injury.

The Giants running back caught a pass in front of the Giants’ bench for a gain of six yards and was hit out of bounds on the play. He immediately began hopping on his left leg, unable to put weight on the right. After a few moments he was taken to the Giants’ locker room with two members of the team’s medical staff almost carrying him.

The Giants first announced that his return for the second half would be questionable, though later was ruled out. He was seen in the second half on the sideline in crutches and wearing a walking boot on his right ankle.

The Buccaneers defense had done a solid job of keeping Barkley under wraps throughout the game. Barkley had just 10 rushing yards on eight carries and four catches for 27 yards when he left the game.