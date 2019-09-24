TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Saquon Barkley to get second opinion on ankle injury, source says

Giants running back Saquon Barkley of the sits

Giants running back Saquon Barkley of the sits on the bench with crutches and a boot after injuring his ankle in the first half against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Zarrilli

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Giants running back Saquon Barkley will see foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay on Wednesday for an additional opinion on what the team and its doctors have called a high ankle sprain, a source confirmed to Newsday.

ESPN was first to report the visit to the doctor who is considered the foremost authority on that area of the body and who performed ankle surgeries on Eli Manning and Derek Jeter in the past.

Barkley suffered his injury late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers in Tampa. He had an MRI and was examined by Dr. Martin O’Malley at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery on Monday, which confirmed the initial speculation of a high ankle sprain.

The Giants are not expecting Anderson to offer a different diagnosis, but given the importance of Barkley to the future of the franchise having a second opinion is valuable and Anderson may have other ideas for treatments or time frames. High ankle sprains typically require anywhere from 4-8 weeks to heal.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Kevin Durant's rehab is going well, but Nets Nets GM doesn't expect Durant to play this season
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, center, stands with Islanders Cuomo breaks ground for Islanders arena at Belmont
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday called the Breaking ground for Islanders' Belmont arena
Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz reacts on the Mets' season on brink after crushing loss to Marlins
Robert Gsellman of the Mets walks to the Healing Gsellman could give Mets' pen a boost
Mets manager Mickey Callaway in the dugout before Lennon: Mets' playoff push had no relief
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search