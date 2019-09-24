Giants running back Saquon Barkley will see foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay on Wednesday for an additional opinion on what the team and its doctors have called a high ankle sprain, a source confirmed to Newsday.

ESPN was first to report the visit to the doctor who is considered the foremost authority on that area of the body and who performed ankle surgeries on Eli Manning and Derek Jeter in the past.

Barkley suffered his injury late in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers in Tampa. He had an MRI and was examined by Dr. Martin O’Malley at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery on Monday, which confirmed the initial speculation of a high ankle sprain.

The Giants are not expecting Anderson to offer a different diagnosis, but given the importance of Barkley to the future of the franchise having a second opinion is valuable and Anderson may have other ideas for treatments or time frames. High ankle sprains typically require anywhere from 4-8 weeks to heal.