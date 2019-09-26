No surgery needed for Saquon Barkley

Giants running back Saquon Barkley will not have surgery after receiving confirmation of the initial diagnosis in a second opinion on his high ankle sprain.

The running back returned from a Wednesday consultation with Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay and will continue with his prescribed treatments.

“We’ll just rehab him and get him ready to go and see how that plays out,” head coach Pat Shurmur said on Thursday.

Shurmur refused to put a timeline on Barkley’s return – “You never know how long some of these things take,” he said – but said there are no plans to place Barkley on injured reserve. That indicates the team’s hope that he will be sidelined for less than eight weeks. If the Giants placed Barkley on injured reserve this week he would be eligible to return to practice in six weeks and play in eight.

High ankle sprains typically take anywhere from four to eight weeks to heal.

Shurmur said the Giants are considering other roster moves to increase their depth at the position and hinted for a second straight day that rookie Jon Hilliman might be promoted from the practice squad before Sunday’s game against the Redskins. Wayne Gallman is the only other healthy running back on the roster.



