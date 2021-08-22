Cleveland — The Giants didn’t play any of their projected starters for opening day in Sunday’s preseason game against the Browns.

At least they hope they didn’t.

The one who could possibly be on the field for the first snap against the Broncos in three weeks was running back Devontae Booker. If he is, it will mean that Saquon Barkley is not ready for the beginning of the regular season slate of games. That’s a cold reality that has lingered over the team since the start of training camp, since last September when Barkley tore his ACL really. It’s something the Giants still can’t answer with 100% certainty.

"I don’t have a crystal ball," Joe Judge said following Sunday’s 17-13 loss.

What he does have is this coming week, with two practices against the Patriots in Foxborough and the third and final preseason game against the Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. It is a week that will tell the Giants more about the potential readiness of Barkley for the opener than any since he was carted off the field in Chicago almost a year ago.

"We’ll definitely be increasing what he is doing," Judge said of the Giants’ plans for Barkley. "I can’t say exactly what that’s going to be. I don’t know if that’s going to include 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 work. But we’re going to make sure we are very calculated and careful with what we do."

Judge said Barkley had "a great week" of work in the Cleveland area despite not taking any live reps against the Browns in their two joint practices and spending the preseason game on the sideline. They did let Barkley run some full-speed carries and routes against their own players but were hesitant to do so against an unfamiliar opponent.

This week, though, presents a different scenario. Because Judge spent eight seasons as an assistant and coordinator in New England before he came to the Giants he has enough connections to the Patriots, and enough trust in players such as Dont’a Hightower to take care of the Giants’ still fragile superstar without roughing him up too much. If Barkley does anything he will likely wear a red non-contact jersey as he did when he started running drills against Giants defenders last week.

"I know he is tapping his foot and getting anxious," Judge said of Barkley. "As soon as we get the green light as coaches from the medical staff we’ll keep doing what they want us to do."

Does that mean the opener is within reach for Barkley?

Said Judge: "I wouldn’t eliminate any possibility."

In the meantime, Booker, who has taken first-team reps all summer, had a solid performance on Sunday. He had six carries for 27 yards including a 1-yard touchdown run in which he leapt over the line of scrimmage. He also caught two passes for 13 yards.

"It felt great, it felt like football," Booker said. "I was just trying to get something going for our offense and team, trying to be the spark when my time comes."

The bigger spark would be the return of Barkley. Booker said he, like Judge, senses the impatience in his fellow running back as the calendar pages dwindle their way toward Sept. 12.

"He’s always around asking questions, trying to get in," Booker said. "Even with the few reps they do give him now he’s wanting to get back out there."

Another running back, Corey Clement, ran for 30 yards on nine carries. All of that behind backup offensive linemen. The Giants will probably be able to manage if they have to start the season without Barkley. But that’s something not even Booker wants.

"We can’t wait to have him back," he said.

They may not have to wait much longer.