Saquon Barkley has played at Lincoln Financial Field just once in his life. As a freshman at Penn State he had one carry for 1 yard there against Temple. But he grew up in not-so-far-away Whitehall, Pennsylvania, so he knows that playing there on Sunday with the Giants will not be on that level.

“Growing up in Pennsylvania, knowing Eagles fans, I know that they’re different, let’s put it that way,” he said with a grin. “That’s the best word I can use for them.”

Barkley said the majority of his friends from high school and college are Eagles fans. Most of them still are.

“They say they’re Eagles fans but they’re Barkley fans,” he said. “They’ll wear a Saquon jersey, but they’ll be Eagles fans still. Just coming from Penn State, a lot of those people I see on social media will be like ‘It kills me to root for you, but I still do.’ So that’s cool to see that.”

Lincoln Financial Field, of course, has a reputation for being among the rowdiest stadiums in the NFL. Might the crowd take it easy on Barkley because of his roots in the surrounding area?

“Hopefully,” Barkley said. “But I do not expect that whatsoever.”

Nor will he be taking it easy on the Eagles in his first of what likely will be many games at the home of the Giants’ division rival. The Giants lost in their first meeting with the Eagles while Barkley had 130 rushing yards and 99 receiving yards at MetLife Stadium.

“They got us one time, they got us early in the season, and now they’re the next game on our schedule,” Barkley said, “so we have to get them back.”

NOTES & QUOTES: Giants DL Kerry Wynn is in the concussion protocol after suffering the injury with a heavy hit on the opening kickoff of the second half Sunday against Tampa Bay. S Landon Collins, who was evaluated for a concussion on Sunday and cleared to return, had to be tested on Monday morning as part of the NFL’s protocol. He was cleared … T Nate Solder said he didn’t really appreciate the visual of having Barkley jump over him to reach the end zone on his first-quarter touchdown run until he saw it on video. “That was tremendous,” Solder said. “I guess you’d rather be a hurdle than a wall. The more he’s jumping over me, the more we’re making good yards” … After allowing 35 points to the Bucs, CB Janoris Jenkins said the defense will be tighter against the Eagles on Sunday. “That won’t continue,” he said. “We’re going to continue to bite down, just create as many turnovers as we can.”