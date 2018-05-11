Pat Shurmur said he wants to treat Saquon Barkley like any other member of the team.

That may be an impossible task, not only because of the hype that accompanies the running back to this weekend’s rookie minicamp and his first on-field moments as a Giant, but because of who Barkley is. So while Shurmur and the coaching staff are technically running things for the 61 players with various levels of roster certainty and expectations, it was clear on Friday that this is Barkley’s camp and — with the temporary absence of veteran players — Barkley’s team.

It was Barkley who broke down the players after their first walk-through on Friday morning, Barkley who has already established himself as the go-to guy if someone has a problem.

"It's an honor to play for this franchise."@saquon meets the media at rookie minicamp at #QuestDX! pic.twitter.com/RGwUevd03Z — New York Giants (@Giants) May 11, 2018

It’s as if he can’t help himself.

“You have to start out by leading by example, try to be one of the first ones in and one of the last one out,” Barkley said. “Try to take care of my body. Try to do the right things on the football field. Run to every spot. And when you have to be vocal . . . those are the ways I’m trying to grow into a leader and develop that quality I have.”

Doing that without standing out — particularly for the wrong reasons — is the challenge.

“I don’t want to be that guy who thinks he’s a high draft pick and he’s got it all given to him,” Barkley said. “I have the mindset that you have to work every single day, learn every single day. Be a student of the game, learn from the guys and the coaches.”

Said Shurmur: “That’s what’s really cool about him is he has that mindset.”

The expectations for the No. 2 overall pick in the draft are, naturally, quite lofty. General manager Dave Gettleman said before he even selected Barkley that the player he would eventually take needed to be able to be visualized in a gold jacket.

Barkley simply nods in agreement with such talk.

“The No. 2 guy should be a Hall of Famer when you think about it,” Barkley said. “That’s the goal.”

Other goals?

“I know a lot of people try to set expectations for me, but no offense, I set my own expectations,” he said. “I have my own standard. It starts with myself. I have to believe in myself, set expectations for myself, set goals for myself, and continue to work for those goals every single day.”

Including these three days of rookie minicamp. So while most of the players at the event are focusing on their playbook and trying to figure out where to go on the field, Barkley has bigger aspirations for these few days. He too has to adjust to the offensive scheme, but the Giants aren’t worried about that.

“We’re very confident he’ll be able to do everything well,” Shurmur said of the on-field stuff. “Our sense is that he is [a quick study]. There’s nothing that tells us he’s not.”

Instead, this weekend is more about Barkley flexing that indescribable essence he brings with him in the building for the first time. It’s that element of him that doesn’t show up on film or in highlights. It’s the part that comes only from meeting him, being around him, and seeing him step into a large role on the team, not just in the offense.

“To be with an NFL team and be here with my teammates, be able to start relationships with guys I’ve met before, teammates I had in the past [at Penn State] . . . and begin relationships with guys like Kyle [Lauletta],” Barkley said, “it’s like a brotherhood. It’s football. And it’s special.”

He’s trying to be what he called “a veteran pro at a young age.”

“I want to have the mindset that I’ve been in the league for four or five years,” the 21-year-old said. “A lot of people say ‘it hit me in the fourth year, it hit me in the fifth year.’ I don’t want it to hit me in the fourth year. I want it to hit me now.”