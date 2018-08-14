TODAY'S PAPER
Giants rookie Saquon Barkley sits out practice with strained hamstring

Giants coach Pat Shurmur says team will be 'smart' in how it deals with rookie running back's injury

Giants running back Saquon Barkley sits on the

Giants running back Saquon Barkley sits on the bench during the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on August 9th 2018. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
ALLEN PARK, Mich. —- Pat Shurmur said the Giants will be “smart” in their handling of Saquon Barkley’s mildly strained left hamstring. On Tuesday in a joint practice against the Lions, that meant having the rookie running back planted firmly and safely on the sideline.

Barkley did not participate in the workout. While most of the rest of the team was in full pads pounding away, Barkley was wearing just his pants and jersey without equipment underneath. When the team stretched he kept himself busy on the side catching lightly tossed footballs. He did not appear to have any extra wrapping on his leg.

Barkley suffered the injury in Monday’s practice while making an electrifying catch down the left sideline.

The other player the Giants want to be “smart” with is Odell Beckham Jr. He was in full pads at the start of the workout, but it was unclear whether he would participate in any live drills against Lions players. Beckham is coming off ankle surgery and has been participating in Giants practices but he did not play in last week’s preseason game. 

Shurmur will be available at the conclusion of practice to address Barkley and other topics. 

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

