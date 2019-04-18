TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
SEARCH
56° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Saquon Barkley: 'We have a great team'

Giants running back Saquon Barkley scores a fourth-quarter

Giants running back Saquon Barkley scores a fourth-quarter touchdown against the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 30, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Saquon Barkley could become the NFL’s best running back in 2019. Oddly enough, though, it is not one of his goals as he heads into his second season with the Giants.

Year one taught him that such accolades – even being named the Offensive Rookie of the Year – don’t count for much.

“I think you could make an argument that I was one of the best running backs in the league last year and we went 5-11 to account for it,” he said on Thursday. “My mindset is whatever it takes to take this team to another level and compete for a championship, whether that is 2,000 yards, 2,500 yards, or 800 yards.”

It’ll probably have to be more than 800. Barkley is now the focal point for an offense that is without Odell Beckham Jr. Barkley said he was shocked to hear about the trade of the wide receiver to the Browns at first but now thinks the Giants can be better despite not having one of the league’s top receivers.

“That is our team right now and we have to believe in each other,” he said.

There are many who do not. Barkley was asked what he would like to say to “frustrated” fans of the Giants who wonder – sometimes loudly – about the direction of the organization and the decisions that are made. This is a team that is relying on a 38-year-old quarterback who has lost 23 of his last 31 starts, a team that has one playoff appearance in the past seven seasons, and a team that just jettisoned one of the most talented players in franchise history less than a year after signing him to an extension.

“Why?” Barkley asked. “Why would they be frustrated? In my opinion, we have a great team, a great quarterback, great offensive line, great running back and great wide receivers, so on and so on. We figured it out somewhat in the second half last year. We have that mindset and that belief about team, toughness and together. We could have a great season this year.”

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

A general view during the national anthem of How will Isles handle game-day routine for Barclays?
Giants GM Dave Gettleman talks with the media Glauber: Giants GM must make right decisions in draft
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman at voluntary minicamp Gettleman on the draft: 'I'm not going to force a pick'
Iona head coach Tim Cluess shouts instructions to Cluess withdraws from St. John's coaching search
D'Angelo Russell, left, tries to get to the Nets' challenge: Slow Simmons, free up Russell
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray throws a pass during NFL mock draft 5.0