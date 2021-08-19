BEREA, Ohio — Saquon Barkley was able to participate in some live seven-on-seven drills when the Giants practiced at home on Tuesday. On Thursday, the running back who is returning from a torn ACL was back on the shelf, kept as far away from any action against the Browns in the joint practice.

A setback? No. But Joe Judge did admit that these workouts against another team do amount to such in terms of Barkley’s return to action, noting it is "safe to say" he would be able to do more against Giants teammates than he is being allowed to do this week.

"I couldn’t tell you exactly what that would be, but it would be more along the lines of the one-on-ones or the seven-on-sevens you saw the other day," Judge said. "It wouldn’t be 11-on-11 contact, I can tell you that right now, but it would be more than what you’re going to see these next couple days."

While Barkley did participate in the walk-through parts of Thursday’s practice, two other key Giants players didn’t even do that. Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney stuck to the sideline.

"Both those guys are going to focus more on the rehab with the trainers," Judge said. "While we’re here we’ll use the facilities that the Browns are allowing us to use… We’re just going to focus on these guys getting in better shape, focus on getting healthy and getting back on the field and 100 percent."

Notes & quotes: Since Judge suggested over the weekend the Giants would be adding offensive line depth, the team has added two cornerbacks and a quarterback but no offensive linemen. Judge said on Thursday that was mainly because two of the Giants’ injured interior linemen — projected starter Shane Lemieux and Jonotthan Harrison — returned from their injuries and were able to participate fully while veteran Ted Larsen who was added late last week was brought up to speed to play … LB Lorenzo Carter was a full participant after missing most of the past two weeks of workouts … Browns WR Jarvis Landry was the star of the practice, making a one-handed catch and working against CB Darnay Holmes in the slot.