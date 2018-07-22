Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley signed his contract on Sunday afternoon, according to the team.

The NFL Network reported that Barkley’s four-year deal is worth $31.2 million and is fully guaranteed. The NFL Network also reported that it includes a $20.76 million signing bonus.

This is the second most money ever guaranteed to an NFL running back behind Adrian Peterson ($36 million guaranteed in 2011 with the Vikings).

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick out of Penn State in April’s NFL Draft, reported to training camp in East Rutherford, New Jersey, along with the Giants’ other rookies and quarterbacks on Sunday. The Giants will have their first full team training camp practice on Thursday.

Barkley rushed for 3,843 yards and 43 touchdowns, and caught 102 passes for 1,195 yards and eight touchdowns during his three seasons at Penn State.

He was impressive during rookie minicamp, OTA practices and mandatory minicamp. Barkley came out of the backfield and caught a touchdown pass from Eli Manning during his first 11-on-11 snap during an OTA in May.

Barkley figures to play a prominent role in the Giants’ offense this season. The Giants revamped their offensive line by signing Nate Solder in free agency and drafting guard Will Hernandez. Manning, Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard are also back, and there is also the anticipated healthy return of Odell Beckham Jr.