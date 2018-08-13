Saquon Barkley made one of his best plays as a Giant on practice on Monday. It also may wind up being one of his last for a little while.

The rookie running back extended himself to catch a deep pass from Kyle Lauletta on a wheel route down the left sideline, pulling the ball in with his fingertips and never breaking stride for what would have been a touchdown in a game situation. But he came back from the play a little gingerly and was attended to by members of the medical staff. He did not return to the practice field for the remainder of the abbreviated workout.

Pat Shurmur, speaking right after practice, said he had no update on Barkley’s condition. “We’ll see,” he said. “I think he's all right, but we’ll find out.”

Barkley had a wrap on his left leg at one point, presumably with some ice in it, while the rest of the team finished the practice. He walked off the field without the wrap when practice concluded, casually chatting with teammates, but seemed to be flexing and testing his legs as he walked.

Even if it just a simple tweak or twinge, the Giants will want to be super cautious with Barkley who figures to play a huge role in the offense this season. With upcoming joint practices against the Lions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, plus a preseason game in Detroit on Friday night, it may be wiser to hold him out for a few days rather than risk exacerbating something – even a tony something -- that could jeopardize his availability in the opener on Sept. 9.

‘YOUNG SHEP’ A DAD

Sterling Shepard spent most of the past few months worrying about how he would handle the birth of his daughter during training camp. Turned out it was not worth sweating over. Cali Clay was born on Friday, the first child for Shepard and his wife, model Chanel Iman. The baby came nine days early and the day after the Giants’ preseason opener against the Browns so Shepard did not – and will not -- miss any important time with the team. He wasn’t going to travel with the team to Detroit this week had she not been born in time.

“She’s a very considerate baby,” the wide receiver said. “I thought it was going to happen on gameday. The next day we went to the hospital. Everything went perfect.”

GIANT STEPS

The Giants limited Eli Manning’s snaps and throws in practice for the second straight day, giving backups Davis Webb and Kyle Lauletta a chance to work with the first team. Lauletta, the rookie, looked very sharp, including the pass to Barkley down the sideline … Shurmur said he will continue to be “smart in all conditions” with Odell Beckham Jr. in the practices with the Lions. That could mean he sits out full-speed or full-team drills and participates in others.