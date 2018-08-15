ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Saquon Barkley missed a second straight practice due to his hamstring injury, and it seems very unlikely the he’ll see any action in Friday’s preseason game against the Lions. The balancing act for the Giants over the next few weeks will be determining just how much work the rookie running back needs to be prepared to play in the opener on Sept. 9 against the risk of him aggravating the injury and possibly missing actual games.

Eli Manning thinks Barkley could use a little more polishing in practice before he’s regular-season ready.

“It’s different,” Manning said of Barkley taking mental reps instead of physical ones. “Obviously it’s different going through something mentally (rather than) going out there and doing it. I think he’s shown that he knows what he’s doing. He's been sharp on his assignments and his routes and catching the ball, all those things. But hopefully we get him back sooner rather than later.”

Barkley spent Wednesday’s joint practice with the Lions watching from the side without pads. He did some stretching and calisthenics and was even juggling a football with his feet like a soccer ball (yes, he was using both legs). At one point he was standing far behind the other running backs and shadowing their movements slowly.

Barkley isn’t the only one working on the fringes of the action. Others such as LB Connor Barwin, S Darian Thompson, WR Travis Rudolph and CB Donte Deayon have been doing the same thing as they deal with injuries.

“Just because you don’t get the rep doesn’t mean you’re not responsible for seeing what happened and try to visualize what you would do if you were out there,” Pat Shurmur said of his philosophy of having the injured players close by while the team practices. “As long as they can defend themselves and it’s not a lower leg injury or something that needs immediate attention, I think it’s important for them to be out there.”

With Barkley, though, it’s also super important that he be out there on Sept. 9. Getting him ready for that action both mentally and physically will be the challenge.