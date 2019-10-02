TODAY'S PAPER
Saquon Barkley back on the field for the Giants as he tries to speed up return

Giants running back Saquon Barkley during a preseason

Giants running back Saquon Barkley during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 16, 2019. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Saquon Barkley was back on the field for the Giants on Wednesday, just 10 days after suffering a high ankle sprain in the Sept. 22 game against the Bucs.

The running back was not participating in any team drills, but he did work on the side with trainers and members of the medical staff. He went through a series of drills during the portion of the workout that was open to the media, including straight jogging and some front-and-back cuts. None of them were at full speed, but it is clear that Barkley’s recovery is.

The timeframe for return from a high ankle sprain is typically 4-8 weeks. Barkley certainly looks as if he will be back at the low end of that spectrum, if he isn’t able to beat it entirely.

It remains highly improbable that Barkley will be cleared to play on Sunday against the Vikings, and unlikely that he could return for the game against the Patriots next Thursday. Earlier this week Pat Shurmur said Barkley is “week-to-week” in his recovery.

“He’s eager and chomping at the bit to get back,” Shurmur said. “But obviously, that’s what I would expect from any of our players: Try to get back as quickly as possible. Then we’ll just make those decisions on a week-to-week basis whether he’s ready to play or not.”

