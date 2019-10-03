Imagine a football player missing just one and a half games because of a high ankle sprain that was so severe he required a second opinion to see if surgery would be an option?

The Giants can.

They’re not ready to make it a reality just yet, but the continue to move down the path toward having Saquon Barkley available to them on Sunday against the Vikings. It would be almost an unprecedented recovery if he is able to play. Then again, this is no ordinary player.

“I think we’ve already seen that there are a lot of things about Saquon that are unique,” Pat Shurmur said on Thursday. “We just have to see if this is another part of his uniqueness.”

Barkley looked spry while stretching with the team before Thursday’s practice, then headed off to work with athletic trainers on the side while the team practiced. He did some cutting and high-stepping drills at what looked to be close to full speed, then came onto the field and went through some more football-play-specific drills with the staff. That was during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Shurmur left open the possibility that Barkley could actually participate in team drills.

“He’ll be doing a little bit more each day,” Shurmur said. “Just bring him back as quickly and as smartly as possible.”

As for Sunday, Shurmur said that decisions on ruling players out come on Friday.

“I think there are certain things we need to see a player do before we deem him ready to play,” Shurmur said. “But, deciding whether a player is out or not, those are Friday things. Today is Thursday.”

The Giants could push the speculation all the way to a pregame warmup on Sunday if they list Barkley as doubtful or questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Initial speculation was that Barkley might miss 4-8 weeks with the sprain. Even if he cannot play on Sunday, he appears poised to beat that timeframe by a significant margin.

“I think we check constantly with our doctors and we make sure he is on the right track to come back,” Shurmur said. “People outside the building put timeframes on things. Within the building we know that all people are different and that’s why you hear us say, typically, day-to-day or week-to-week. I think that’s where we’re at with all of the injuries. As different as people are, they respond differently to injuries. Sometimes the injuries are more or less severe but still get categorized as this. So that’s where we have to be careful when people are trying to predict when a player comes back.”

As of Thursday, though, the Giants believe Sunday is a realistic possibility for that.