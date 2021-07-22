Giants place Saquon Barkley on active/PUP list

Saquon Barkley indicated Monday he wasn’t sure when he might return from a torn ACL he suffered early last season. Turns out the uncertainty will continue.

The Giants placed Barkley on the active/physically unable to perform list Thursday, thus delaying the third-year running back’s availability for practice when the team hits the field for its first training camp workout next Wednesday.

Players on the active/PUP list can be activated at any time during training camp, so once Barkley and the team feel he’s ready to resume practice, he can get back immediately. Now the question remains just when he’ll come back.

"I don’t know," Barkley said Monday when asked about his potential return. "I don’t have an answer, to be honest. Not trying to lead up to it or build something up. I don’t have an answer. Just got to continue to listen to my body, listen to the trainers, listen to the coaches and just take it day by day."

Asked whether he’d be ready for the Sept. 14 regular season opener against Denver, Barkley said, "I don’t know. I guess we’ll see. Whenever I’m able to get out there, make sure that I’m 110 percent."

Barkley was one of six players placed on the active/PUP list Thursday. The others were center Jonotthan Harrison (hamstring), tackle Matt Peart (back), tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), linebacker Oshane Ximines (hamstring) and third-round rookie cornerback Aaron Robinson (core muscle).