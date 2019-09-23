TODAY'S PAPER
Saquon Barkley to miss 4-8 weeks, per report

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants on

Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants on the bench after being injured against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 22, 2019 in Tampa. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to miss the next four to eight weeks because of an injury suffered in Sunday's game, according to an ESPN report.

Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain on his right ankle in the second quarter against Tampa Bay after being tackled after a short gain near the Giants’ sideline.

"We'll just have to see," Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said in regard to a timetable for Barkley's return.

