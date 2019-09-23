Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to miss the next four to eight weeks because of an injury suffered in Sunday's game, according to an ESPN report.
Barkley suffered a high ankle sprain on his right ankle in the second quarter against Tampa Bay after being tackled after a short gain near the Giants’ sideline.
"We'll just have to see," Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said in regard to a timetable for Barkley's return.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.