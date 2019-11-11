Is it time to shut down Saquon Barkley?

“Absolutely not,” Pat Shurmur said on Monday to the idea that the Giants would consider putting Barkley on injured reserve with his ankle injury. The second-year running back is coming off his worst game as a pro – he gained one yard on 13 carries, which equates to about two and three quarter inches per run – in Sunday’s loss to the Jets and needed X-rays after the game.

With Barkley such a big part of the Giants’ hopes and aspirations moving forward beyond this season, it’s not outlandish to consider saving him for the future rather than risking him in the final six games of this schedule. The Giants, however, are clearly not contemplating that avenue.

"He’s feeling much better,” Shurmur said on Monday. “He’s fine… I saw him today and he said he's feeling a lot better."

Barkley has maintained that narrative since he suffered his high ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Bucs, even when all evidence points otherwise. Since the injury, he has missed three games and played in four. In the games he played in, he has had one run over 13 yards and averaged 2.6 yards per carry. In the last two games combined, he has run for 29 yards on 27 carries. He also caught 11 passes for 97 yards.

Barkley will get to rest a bit before he plays next. The Giants have a bye and won’t face an opponent until the Bears on Nov. 24.

“It’s a week where it gives everyone a chance to get healthier, not only myself but the whole team,” Barkley said of the bye. “We get to reflect on our season so far and try to be a better team than we were in the first half.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

NOTES & QUOTES: WR Sterling Shepard remains in the concussion protocol, though Shurmur said he will continue to practice with the team. Shepard has not played in a game since he suffered his second concussion of the season in Week 5 … T Nate Solder and CB Janoris Jenkins are also in the concussion protocol. Both left the field with their injuries on Sunday … The Giants will practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and then be dismissed for the bye week.