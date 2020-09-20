TODAY'S PAPER
Saquon Barkley injures knee, forced to leave Giants-Bears game

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is helped off

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is helped off the field after being injured against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Credit: AP/Charles Rex Arbogast

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Saquon Barkley finally found some running room on Sunday, but it may have cost him and the Giants dearly.

The third-year running back appeared to injure his right knee significantly on the first play of the second quarter at the end of a 6-yard run. He immediately grabbed for the joint while on the turn, pulled his helmet off, and had to be helped off the field without putting any weight on the leg. After a brief stint on the Giants’ bench with trainers, he was carted to the locker room. He punched the cart in frustration during that short ride.

The Giants said he was having X-rays taken and would not return to the game. He will undergo further tests on Monday.

Two plays before the knee injury, Barkley broke loose on an 18-yard run in which he appeared to injure his left arm on the tackle. He came off the field for one snap, then returned for the fateful one that injured his knee.

The Giants’ only other active traditional running back on Sunday is Dion Lewis. Wayne Gallman Jr., the third-string running back, is inactive. Fullback Eli Penny would be the emergency running back.

Two plays after Barkley’s knee injury Daniel Jones threw an interception for his second turnover of the game. The Giants trailed 10-0 at the time of the injury.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

