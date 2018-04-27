Saquon Barkley may have been the No. 2 overall pick by the Giants in Thursday night’s NFL Draft, but he is No. 1 in another area.

ESPN reported on Friday that Barkley had the top-selling jersey among first-round picks on Thursday night. ESPN got the information from Fanatics, which runs the NFL’s online store and is the largest online seller of licensed sports merchandise in the world. ESPN reported that a Fanatics official told the media outlet that the Penn State running back sold more jerseys on draft night than any other player in its history.

According to ESPN, quarterback Johnny Manziel had the previous top-selling jersey on draft night in 2014.

After Barkley, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was drafted No. 1 by the Browns, and USC quarterback Sam Darnold, who was drafted third by the Jets, had the next highest-selling jerseys.

Barkley held up a No. 1 jersey after being picked by the Giants, but that won’t be the jersey he ends up wearing in the NFL. He wore No. 26 during his Penn State career and it’s uncertain what number he will wear with the Giants.