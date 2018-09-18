Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
76° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

The Saquon Barkley-Bill O'Brien connection from Penn State

Giants running back Saquon Barkley talks to reporters

Giants running back Saquon Barkley talks to reporters in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sept. 13, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Tom Canavan

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Saquon Barkley never played for Bill O’Brien at Penn State, but the two did cross paths at the college. In fact, O’Brien might have played an important role in getting Barkley to play there.

In 2013, Barkley already was verbally committed to play at Rutgers, but O’Brien, in his final season in Happy Valley, invited him to a home game against Michigan. They spoke before the game, and after Penn State beat Michigan in four overtimes, Barkley was in the celebratory locker room. Barkley, then a high school junior, was obviously impressed.

“I remember him being very excited to be there and I said: ’Yeah, but you’re committed to Rutgers,’” O’Brien said. “He said, ‘No, no, no. That’s just one of those things.’”

By the time Barkley committed to Penn State, O’Brien was gone and James Franklin was the coach there. But O’Brien had clearly laid the groundwork.

This week, O’Brien’s focus will be on stopping Barkley, not attracting him. As head coach of the Texans, O’Brien said on a conference call on Tuesday that Barkley is a “top-notch running back” for the Giants.

“He’s a great player, very hard to tackle,” O’Brien said. “Definitely a three-down back. He’s really good in the passing game, obviously a good runner. A very difficult matchup.”

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Giants cornerback Eli Apple breaks up a pass Giants' secondary poses challenge, Texans coach says
Damon Harrison of the Giants reacts after a Giants' defense and offense remain together at 0-2
Sports Illustrated hosts former Yankee Bucky Dent at Dent, Torrez and new 1978 documentary from SI
Tim Tebow warms up on the field before Mets expect Tim Tebow back next season
9/17/18 Conforto drives in 6 in Mets' 9-4 Highlights: Mets 9, Phillies 4
Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers during a game Mets might shut down Wheeler