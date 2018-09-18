Saquon Barkley never played for Bill O’Brien at Penn State, but the two did cross paths at the college. In fact, O’Brien might have played an important role in getting Barkley to play there.

In 2013, Barkley already was verbally committed to play at Rutgers, but O’Brien, in his final season in Happy Valley, invited him to a home game against Michigan. They spoke before the game, and after Penn State beat Michigan in four overtimes, Barkley was in the celebratory locker room. Barkley, then a high school junior, was obviously impressed.

“I remember him being very excited to be there and I said: ’Yeah, but you’re committed to Rutgers,’” O’Brien said. “He said, ‘No, no, no. That’s just one of those things.’”

By the time Barkley committed to Penn State, O’Brien was gone and James Franklin was the coach there. But O’Brien had clearly laid the groundwork.

This week, O’Brien’s focus will be on stopping Barkley, not attracting him. As head coach of the Texans, O’Brien said on a conference call on Tuesday that Barkley is a “top-notch running back” for the Giants.

“He’s a great player, very hard to tackle,” O’Brien said. “Definitely a three-down back. He’s really good in the passing game, obviously a good runner. A very difficult matchup.”