The Giants announced on Monday that running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during Sunday's game against the Bears in Chicago.

Barkley underwent an MRI on his right knee at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. The Giants said Barkley will undergo surgery to repair the ACL in the near future.

Barkley suffered the injury on the first play of the second quarter. He had X-rays taken at Soldier Field and planned to have further evaluations done in New York on Monday. Barkley rushed for 28 yards on four carries before the injury.

A source said veteran free agent running back Devonta Freeman will undergo a first round of COVID-19 screening on Monday, then meet with and work out for the Giants on Tuesday.

With Tom Rock