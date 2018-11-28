Saquon Barkley on his workload: 'Whatever it takes'

While many people have gotten touchy about touches when it comes to Saquon Barkley, particularly in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Eagles, the rookie running back said he thinks his workload is “perfectly fine.”

The Giants bounded out to a 19-11 halftime lead with Barkley scoring two touchdowns on 15 touches, then lost, 25-23, with Barkley getting only five touches in the second half. One of those was a short catch in the final seconds.

“I know you guys keep coming with questions because of how many times I touched the ball in the second half, but if we finish the game and win that game, I don’t think that’s a topic or the story,” Barkley said. “I know what people are thinking, but like I said, I continue to believe in the coaches and continue to believe in the offense and the system and I continue to come here and work and take it one day at a time.”

Barkley also said he believes in Wayne Gallman, the backup running back who spelled him on what seemed to be a critical third-quarter series. Gallman performed fine – he had three carries for 9 yards in that third-quarter series after the Eagles had closed to 19-14 – but the Giants certainly lack the explosiveness that Barkley gives them when he is on the field.

No one is suggesting Barkley needs to play every snap, but figuring out when to rest him can be an important decision. Barkley said he doesn’t necessarily communicate with the coaches when he needs a breather.

“It's kind of just a feel,” he said. “The feel is going to continue to get better as the season goes and as we all stay together and the longer my career goes… There are situations where you have to grind it out if you are tired, but I’m definitely confident in the coaches and definitely confident in the running backs in the room to go out there and make plays also.”

While Barkley is correct that a Giants win on Sunday would have made his five second-half touches practically unnoticeable, it’s also a fair assumption that more touches would have improved the Giants’ chances of winning.

“With the workload, my mindset, and I’ve said this multiple times, it’s whatever it takes,” Barkley said. “If it’s 20, 38, whatever it takes.”

On Sunday, it probably could have taken a few more.

Notes & quotes: One year ago Wednesday, Eli Manning stood in front of his locker on what he would then describe as the most difficult day of his Giants career. The team announced that morning that Manning would not start the upcoming game against the Raiders. It was clearly not an anniversary Manning wanted to celebrate. Manning was asked on Wednesday to reflect on the past 365 days. “No, not now,” he said. Asked if it seems like a long time ago, Manning said: “It seems about a year ago” … WR Cody Latimer (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve and returned to practice on Wednesday. The Giants have three weeks to add him to the active roster. RB Jonathan Stewart is also designated to return and has been practicing for two weeks; the Giants have one more week to either activate him or end his season … DL Kerry Wynn remains in the concussion protocol and was limited to non-contact participation in practice. Pat Shurmur said he is “very hopeful” Wynn can play Sunday.

