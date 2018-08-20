Saquon Barkley did about as much in practice without actually practicing as a player can do on Monday.

The rookie running back spent a good deal of time on the side working with trainers and ramping up his rehab from a hamstring injury that has left him day-to-day for the past week. Barkley was doing just about everything that he would have had to do on the field, from cutting and jumping to running short burst sprints to catching footballs on the move.

While the rest of the team was going through individual and position drills, Barkley looked like he actually was working harder than they were.

“I didn’t notice it,” Pat Shurmur said, having been paying attention to the team and not the injured rookie, “but that was the plan.”

As for the next step in that plan, Shurmur was unwilling to disclose it. Barkley may be in a holding pattern of such controlled workouts until the start of the regular season to avoid aggravation to the injury. He’s unlikely to play on Friday against the Jets and almost certainly won’t do so without having returned to participation in practices.

“We’ll find out,” Shurmur said of Barkley’s immediate future. “We’ll see as we go along. Let’s just say he’s day to day.”

OPENER FAST APPROACHING

The Giants are getting ready to play the Jets on Friday night, but they’re getting close enough to start smelling the Jaguars in the opener in less than three weeks.

“You take it one week at a time, but as soon as the schedule came out [in April] that’s been the first game on my mind,” LB Olivier Vernon said. “That’s one game I can’t wait for.”

Shurmur said he and the coaching staff are moving toward that Sept. 9 game as well.

“We’re playing the Jets here at the end of the week, but this is still training camp,” he said. “So we’ll come out in pads the next couple of days and get some stuff done, not only for the Jets but also thinking ahead to Jacksonville."

GIANT STEPS

S Darian Thompson (hamstring) and LB Connor Barwin (soreness) did not practice and were not outside with the team during Monday’s workout. “They’re just rehabbing,” Shurmur said … The Giants signed RB Jhurell Pressley to give them another healthy body at the position with Barkley and Jalen Simmons (concussion) sidelined. Pressley originally was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted rookie in 2016 when Shurmur was with the team. “Good runner, fast, tough guy,” Shurmur said. “He’s got some familiarity with want we do offensively so we’ll get him in the mix” … The Giants also signed LB Warren Long. S Mike Basile was waived and LB Thurston Armbrister was waived/injured.