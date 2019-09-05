Saquon Barkley drew a lot of attention in the sports world on Wednesday night, and he wasn’t even playing football.

The Giants running back was well represented among Yankees players in the clubhouse, including Gleyber Torres, who wore NFL jerseys in preparation for their fantasy football draft. Barkley said on Thursday that he saw the pictures of the baseball players wearing his number.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “I have to get some Yankees gear and support them. It’s awesome to see the New York love. Even though we play different sports we have the same appreciation for each other.”

Barkley said he was not a “crazy baseball fan” growing up, but when he did pay attention to the sport he had one team he rooted for.

“I’ve always been a Yankees fan,” he said. “I think everyone has kind of been a Yankees fan. You kind of have to be, especially if are from the New York/Pennsylvania area where I’m from and how I was raised.”

Wait, there was another sport for Saquon on Wednesday, too! The running back was spotted at the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I just started watching tennis,” he said. “I watched Coco play on TV and I got invited to go watch it live so I went to go watch it live. I just like watching sports. It was a cool experience, it was my first time, and the stadium is beautiful. It was a fun time.”

Barkley didn’t get to see Coco, but he did get to see Rafael Nadal.

“He’s something,” Barkley said. “He’s different. You do research about him and you know about him and you know his history, but to be able to see him live was pretty dope, pretty awesome.”