After selecting Saquon Barkley with the second pick Thursday night and skipping over every quarterback in the draft except for Baker Mayfield, who went first overall, Dave Gettleman was asked the obvious question.

“What’s the long-term plan with the quarterback?” Gettleman said, repeating the query as if it were the most outlandish thing he’d ever heard. “He’s gonna play.”

The he is Eli Manning, now firmly entrenched as the quarterback of the team for the foreseeable future.

“What do you want me to tell you?” Gettleman said. “He’s our quarterback, we believe in him. He threw the hell out of the ball for three days [in the voluntary minicamp that ended Thursday]. He has not lost one bit of arm strength.”

Manning is 37 years old. Gettleman shrugged.

“You have to stop worrying about age,” the general manager said. “Oh, by the way, Julius Peppers played last year at 38, Mike Davis played at 37. There are some guys who are just freaks. Brady is 41. I mean, come on. He’s our quarterback.”

Manning is under contract for two more seasons. Gettleman would not discuss any contract situations, per his policy, but it’s fair to wonder if Manning might be with the Giants beyond the end of that deal.

Gettleman grinned.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“That,” he said, “we’re going to find out, aren’t we?”