TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
47° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

How Giants’ selection of Saquon Barkley affects Eli Manning

Manning is under contract for two more seasons.

Eli Manning of the Giants throws a pass

Eli Manning of the Giants throws a pass against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

After selecting Saquon Barkley with the second pick Thursday night and skipping over every quarterback in the draft except for Baker Mayfield, who went first overall, Dave Gettleman was asked the obvious question.

“What’s the long-term plan with the quarterback?” Gettleman said, repeating the query as if it were the most outlandish thing he’d ever heard. “He’s gonna play.”

The he is Eli Manning, now firmly entrenched as the quarterback of the team for the foreseeable future.

“What do you want me to tell you?” Gettleman said. “He’s our quarterback, we believe in him. He threw the hell out of the ball for three days [in the voluntary minicamp that ended Thursday]. He has not lost one bit of arm strength.”

Manning is 37 years old. Gettleman shrugged.

“You have to stop worrying about age,” the general manager said. “Oh, by the way, Julius Peppers played last year at 38, Mike Davis played at 37. There are some guys who are just freaks. Brady is 41. I mean, come on. He’s our quarterback.”

Manning is under contract for two more seasons. Gettleman would not discuss any contract situations, per his policy, but it’s fair to wonder if Manning might be with the Giants beyond the end of that deal.

Gettleman grinned.

“That,” he said, “we’re going to find out, aren’t we?”

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Giants coach Pat Shurmur speaks to the media Giants build cohesion during voluntary minicamp
Quarterback Sam Darnold of USC gestures after being Jets' Darnold has experience being in spotlight
USC's Sam Darnold poses for photos with commissioner Jets choose USC QB Darnold with their top pick
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb passes the Giants wary to commit to Webb beyond first round
Iowa defensive back Josh Jackson runs a drill Top remaining prospects after NFL Draft Round 1
Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella catches a pass against Bucknell Hofstra women can’t hold first-half lead