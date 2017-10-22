The Giants’ new offensive reality of being efficiently unproductive has one damning flaw. It is contingent on playing with a lead. If the Giants are forced to play from behind, asked to move the ball on a long drive, or need to score points in a hurry, they do not have the manpower to accomplish it.

So when the Seahawks took a 10-7 advantage in the third quarter Sunday at MetLife Stadium, it was insurmountable. Game over.

Game plan over.

The result was a 24-7 loss for the Giants, dropping them to 1-6 as they head into a bye week that will be filled with reflection on their miserable season, and looking ahead to a rather meaningless final nine games.

In their second game without any of their top four wide receivers — Sterling Shepard, the only one of the four who was not lost for the season, was inactive with an ankle injury despite practicing this week — the Giants had few options for moving the ball. They managed only 42 yards in the first half. Oddly enough, their magic formula yielded them a 7-3 lead at the intermission.

That touchdown came on the heels of a takeaway by the defense. Rookie defensive end Avery Moss forced a fumble that Landon Collins recovered and returned to the Seahawks’ 17. Two plays later, Eli Manning hit Evan Engram, one of the few viable playmakers, with a 5-yard pass for a 7-0 lead.

The Giants’ defense in the first half was outstanding and made a goal-line stand that included nine plays after Seattle had first-and-goal from the 5. The Seahawks didn’t score until Blair Walsh kicked a field goal with 42 seconds left in the half.

That defense could not hold in the second half, though. The Seahawks took the lead with 7:30 left in the third quarter on a four-play, 59-yard drive. The possession began with a 29-yard reception by tight end Jimmy Graham on which Collins missed a tackle, and ended with a 22-yard pass down the seam to Doug Baldwin for a touchdown with Collins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie trailing.

The Giants’ offense still had a few chances to get back in the game. An apparent 72-yard reception to Engram was called back for an illegal touch because the rookie tight end was out of bounds before he made the catch. Early in the fourth quarter the Giants drove to the 29, but Aldrick Rosas missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt that would have tied it at 10.

The Giants’ last chance to stay in the game ended when Manning was sacked by Jarran Reed and fumbled with 9:49 left. Frank Clark recovered, and a play later the Seahawks hit a 38-yard touchdown pass to Paul Richardson on a flea-flicker from Russell Wilson. Collins appeared to have control of the ball in the end zone for an interception after Richardson tipped it, but the play was ruled a simultaneous possession and by rule awarded to the offense for a touchdown that made it 17-7 with 9:34 left.

The Seahawks (4-2) tacked on a 1-yard touchdown pass to Graham with 2:14 left to seal the win.