The Giants are counting on their young offensive linemen to improve this season. Two days into training camp, they’re hoping one of them is even healthy enough to give that a try.

Shane Lemieux, the second-year player who is penciled in as the starting left guard, was carted off the field with a knee injury midway through Thursday’s practice. Arms folded and legs outstretched, he looked fairly unhappy about make the ride from the workout to the training room. Lemieux was being tested and examined by the team’s medical staff in the afternoon.

He was replaced by veteran Kenny Wiggins with the starting unit. The Giants have other options for the position, too, should Lemieux need to miss extended time, including veterans Zach Fulton and Jonotthan Harrison (who is currently on PUP with a hamstring injury). They could also shift projected right guard Will Hernandez back to the left side; Hernandez was the team’s starter there for most of the past three years and moved to the right side to accommodate Lemieux’s arrival as a starter.