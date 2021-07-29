TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants lineman Shane Lemieux carted off practice field with knee injury

Giants offensive guard Shane Lemieu looks on in

Giants offensive guard Shane Lemieu looks on in action during a game between the Bears and the Giants on Sept. 20, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Credit: Icon Sportswire via AP/Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The Giants are counting on their young offensive linemen to improve this season. Two days into training camp, they’re hoping one of them is even healthy enough to give that a try.

Shane Lemieux, the second-year player who is penciled in as the starting left guard, was carted off the field with a knee injury midway through Thursday’s practice. Arms folded and legs outstretched, he looked fairly unhappy about make the ride from the workout to the training room. Lemieux was being tested and examined by the team’s medical staff in the afternoon.

He was replaced by veteran Kenny Wiggins with the starting unit. The Giants have other options for the position, too, should Lemieux need to miss extended time, including veterans Zach Fulton and Jonotthan Harrison (who is currently on PUP with a hamstring injury). They could also shift projected right guard Will Hernandez back to the left side; Hernandez was the team’s starter there for most of the past three years and moved to the right side to accommodate Lemieux’s arrival as a starter.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker reacts
RIeber: Steve Cohen's first trade deadline has high stakes
Zach Wilson #2 of the Jets runs drills
Zach Wilson, Jets reach agreement on contract
Filip Chytil at Rangers training camp on July
Rangers bring back Chytil on two-year deal
Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker reacts as Atlanta's
Taijuan Walker struggles again as Mets lose to Atlanta
New York Giants head coach Joe Judge observes
Not everyone can handle Joe Judge's tough coaching style. And most of them aren't Giants anymore.
Joey Gallo, left, celebrates with Texas Rangers third
Yanks complete trade for Joey Gallo
Didn’t find what you were looking for?